Trade Court Takes Issue With Qatar Melamine Duty Calculation

By Jack McLoone ( July 27, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must reconsider its calculation of a nearly 42% countervailing duty rate for a Qatari producer of melamine, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Monday, citing issues with the valuation of certain utility and land rights subsidies....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.