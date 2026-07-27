7th Circ. Asked To Clarify Copyright Prevailing Party Status
By Elliot Weld ( July 27, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A man who successfully defended himself from being held liable for damages when he was sued by a food photography company that claimed his photo of raw meat on Facebook counted as copyright infringement has asked the Seventh Circuit to find that he's the "prevailing party" for purposes of seeking attorney fees....
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