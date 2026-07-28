Baldoni's Studio Owes NYT $170K For Failed Defamation Suit

By Lauren Berg ( July 28, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- "It Ends With Us" director and star Justin Baldoni's production company must pay The New York Times more than $170,000 after it defeated the studio's defamation claims, a New York state judge has ruled, saying the newspaper is entitled to recoup its legal fees....
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