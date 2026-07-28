Political Org. Wins $5.2M In Benefits Bequeathed By NYU Prof

By Grace Elletson ( July 28, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded $5.2 million in retirement benefits from a late New York University sociology professor to the Democratic Socialists of America, rejecting arguments from the professor's nephew that the organization didn't have a right to the cash....
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