4th Circ. Says DOL Can Argue In Lockheed Pension Suit
By Tom Lotshaw ( July 28, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel granted the U.S. Department of Labor's request to participate in oral arguments for a Lockheed Martin Corp. appeal challenging a Maryland federal judge's refusal to dismiss a proposed class action challenging a $9 billion pension risk transfer....
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