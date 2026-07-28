Watchdog Org. Asks Court For Trump-IRS Deal Docs
By Zak Kostro ( July 28, 2026, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A watchdog organization asked a D.C. federal court to order the government to disclose communications relating to the settlement between President Donald Trump and the Internal Revenue Service over leaks of his tax information....
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