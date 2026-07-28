Colo. Sports Complex Owner Files Ch. 11 With $100M+ Debt

By Emily Lever ( July 28, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Future Legends LLC, the owner of a sports complex in Colorado, has filed for Chapter 11 protection in California with $100 million to $500 million in liabilities following legal battles with a local government, its lenders and the second-division U.S. men's soccer league, according to court filings....
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