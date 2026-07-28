Split PTAB Upholds Fiber Optics Component Patent
By Ryan Davis ( July 28, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A divided panel of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has decided that Cambridge Industries USA Inc. failed to show that any challenged claims are invalid in an Applied Optoelectronics Inc. patent on technology used in fiber optic networks....
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