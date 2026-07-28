FCC Says Starlink Routers Exempt From Nat'l Security Ban

By Nadia Dreid ( July 28, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has banned virtually all foreign-made routers from the United States, citing national security concerns, but it isn't worried about ones made by billionaire Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink....
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