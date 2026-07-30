Tesla Tells Justices USPTO Is 'Gutting' Patent Reviews

By Ryan Davis ( July 30, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has become the latest company to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review limits that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has put on patent challenges, arguing that the office is "gutting" the review system created by the America Invents Act....
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