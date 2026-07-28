States Back Guam Group In High Court Disposal Permit Fight

By Ganesh Setty ( July 28, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the U.S. Air Force must comply with separate, complementary environmental laws over its permit renewal application to detonate expired munitions in Guam, arguing the laws have distinct aims....
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