Planned Parenthood Lab's $6.1M Breach Deal Gets Initial OK
By Crystal Owens ( July 29, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington district federal court judge has preliminarily approved a $6.1 million class action settlement in two challenges to a state-based diagnostics testing service for Planned Parenthood over a 2025 data breach that reportedly affected as many as 1.6 million people....
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