BNSF Reaches Deal Over Ex-Conductor's Post-Injury Firing
By Jonathan Capriel ( July 29, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A former conductor has reached a deal with BNSF Railway Co. to end an employment retaliation lawsuit that claims the company wrongfully fired him based on an unsubstantiated rule violation after he sought compensation for a brake rigging accident that severely injured his hand....
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