Houston's Race-Conscious Contracting Program Struck Down
By Spencer Brewer ( July 28, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday ruled that Houston's program awarding public contracts on a race-conscious basis violated the Fourteenth Amendment in the first federal challenge to such a program following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 decision striking down affirmative action admissions policies....
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