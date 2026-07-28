HR Giant Rippling Stole Startup's AI Trade Secrets, Suit Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( July 28, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Human resources services provider Rippling stole confidential information about Runlayer's artificial intelligence platform technology to develop its own competing product, the startup claims in litigation filed Tuesday in New York federal court....
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