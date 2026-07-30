Employer Lessons From Apple Ruling Resolving OT Question

By Taylor Appling and Daniel Kaplan ( July 30, 2026, 1:42 PM EDT) -- On June 11, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued the first-ever ruling to squarely address whether restricted stock units must be included in the regular rate of pay when calculating overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act....
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