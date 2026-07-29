7th Circ. Flips Order Keeping 5 Baby Formula Suits In Ill. MDL

By Lauraann Wood ( July 29, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has reversed a district court's finding that five out-of-state necrotizing enterocolitis suits should stay in Illinois-based multidistrict litigation involving similar cases over allegedly harmful formula for preterm infants, saying the lower court went "far afield" in its fraudulent joinder analysis....
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