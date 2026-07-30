Curium, Sazerac And Stripe Pursue Megadeals, And More

By Al Barbarino ( July 30, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Reports of potential multibillion-dollar deals were plentiful this week, spanning industries from AI and radiopharmaceuticals to oil, gas and whiskey. U.S. alcohol producer Sazerac was steadfast in its $15 billion pursuit of the maker of Jack Daniel's, despite a prior rejection. That wasn't the only $15 billion rumor, as industrial conglomerate Koch Inc. was said to be pursuing a sale of Edged, a data center developer it co-founded, in a transaction that could exceed that figure. Meanwhile, Curium is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire fellow radiopharmaceutical firm Lantheus Holdings Inc. for up to $8 billion. Nvidia, Stripe and Devon Energy were all linked to sizable strategic bets of their own....
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