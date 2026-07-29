ACLU Seeks DOD Docs On Military Role In Immigration Courts

By Chris Villani ( July 29, 2026, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts on Wednesday sued the Trump administration for records about the purported use of military personnel to serve as temporary immigration judges, which the organization called a violation of the founders' desire to keep the military out of domestic law enforcement....
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