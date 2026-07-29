Calif. Dems Pressure FCC To Drop ABC Station Probe

By Nadia Dreid ( July 29, 2026, 8:08 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen California House Democrats have come together to tell the Federal Communications Commission to abandon its review of the license of an ABC station in the Golden State, saying there's no chance the agency launched the probe in good faith....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.