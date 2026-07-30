Health Plans Ask 2nd Circ. To Revive Celgene Cancer Drug Row

By Bryan Koenig ( July 30, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Health plans and pharmacies backed by Cigna are asking the Second Circuit to revive a proposed class action alleging Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and its Celgene subsidiary fraudulently obtained patents, filed sham lawsuits and paid off generic-drug makers to maintain a monopoly on the blockbuster blood cancer drug Pomalyst....
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