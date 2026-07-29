FTC Says Hims & Hers Shares Health Data, Misleads Users
By Lauren Berg ( July 29, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and regulators in California and Utah allege in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday that Hims & Hers promises patient privacy while actually sharing consumers' sensitive health information with Meta Platforms and other third-party advertising platforms and that the telehealth provider has deceived users about its billing practices....
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