Minn. Social Media Mandate Muzzles Sites, Says Tech Group

By Jonathan Capriel ( July 30, 2026, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Tech trade group NetChoice is urging a federal court to reject Minnesota's bid to keep alive its new law requiring social media companies to display mental health warning labels at the login page, arguing the statute forces these companies to become "mouthpieces" for the state, violating the First Amendment....
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