Covidien Hid Mesh Risks, Bellwether Jury Told As Trial Ends

By Carolyn Muyskens ( July 30, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an Alabama man told a Massachusetts federal jury Thursday that Covidien LP failed to adequately warn doctors about the risks of complications from a hernia mesh implant, closing out the first bellwether trial among thousands of cases pending against the Medtronic unit....
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