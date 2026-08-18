Kalshi Invades NM Tribes' Exclusive Gaming Turf, Amici Say
By Crystal Owens ( August 18, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The first tribes to sue Kalshi alleging it violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act are backing four New Mexico Indigenous nations' efforts to block the prediction market from offering sports-related contracts on their lands, contending U.S. Supreme Court decisions dating back to 1832 recognize Indian political independence and self-governance....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.