$18.7M Deal In Turkey Price-Fixing Suit Gets Initial OK

By Celeste Bott ( July 30, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday granted preliminary approval to an $18.7 million settlement resolving certain buyers' claims against House of Raeford Farms Inc. and Prestage Farms, the latest deal in sprawling antitrust litigation accusing poultry producers of conspiring to fix turkey prices....
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