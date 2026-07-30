FCC Says EchoStar Can't Use Trust Fund To Pay Itself
By Nadia Dreid ( July 30, 2026, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is not pleased that EchoStar is trying to convince a bankruptcy court to let it use a trust fund created to pay contractors to build its now-abandoned 5G network to instead pay a loan one EchoStar subsidiary made to another....
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