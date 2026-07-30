Coinbase Beats Bulk Of Users' Unregistered Securities Suit
By Aislinn Keely ( July 30, 2026, 12:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge delivered a significant victory to Coinbase on Thursday with a split ruling that found the crypto exchange can't be held responsible as a "statutory seller" for the vast majority of transactions on its platform, though the proposed securities class action will continue over a smaller number of orders Coinbase fulfilled from its own inventory of tokens....
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