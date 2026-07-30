Pilot's Widow Sues Greg Biffle's Estate Over Fatal Plane Crash

By Hayley Fowler ( July 30, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The widow and mother of the pilot and his son killed in a plane crash that claimed the lives of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family is suing Biffle's estate in North Carolina state court, saying Biffle knew the plane had control issues, failed to investigate and kept it from her husband....
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