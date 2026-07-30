T-Mobile Says WCO Spectrum Can't Fix Antitrust Claims
By Matthew Perlman ( July 30, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has told a California federal court that WCO Spectrum has admitted it does not have what it needs to state a viable antitrust counterclaim in the mobile carrier's case accusing the spectrum-buying company of racketeering....
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