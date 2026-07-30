Fitch Even Says €10M French Patent Feud Must Be Arbitrated

By Caroline Simson ( July 30, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP is urging an Illinois federal court to halt a €10 million ($11.5 million) French lawsuit by former clients who accuse the intellectual property law firm of downplaying the economic viability of their patents, saying the matter belongs in arbitration....
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