Heirs Seek Avis Avia Records Over $45M Jet Transfer

By Jarek Rutz ( July 30, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The sons of a deceased aviation entrepreneur have asked the Delaware Chancery Court to order Avis Avia Ltd. to open its books and records, alleging they need company documents to investigate whether a Gulfstream G500 worth $44.7 million was improperly transferred to an entity allegedly controlled by their father's longtime adviser....
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