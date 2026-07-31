Shopify Must Face Revived California Data Privacy Suit

By Craig Clough ( July 31, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a proposed class action accusing Shopify of secretly collecting California consumers' personal and payment information through its online checkout platform without their consent, finding the plaintiff plausibly alleged the company knowingly designed its system to gather that data....
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