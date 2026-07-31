Just For Men Maker Says Insurers Must Cover Injury Deals
By Danielle Ferguson ( July 31, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The maker of Just For Men hair color products said in a new federal complaint that its excess liability insurers improperly refused to cover personal injury lawsuit settlements connected to allegations that products from the popular line permanently discolored users' faces, after millions in the company's primary policies were exhausted....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.