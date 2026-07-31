$15M Deal Lets PVC Pipe Co. Exit From Price-Fixing Case

By Nadia Dreid ( July 31, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Plastic pipe system supplier Pipelife Jet Stream has inked a $15 million deal that will secure its exit from litigation against it and others of conspiring with other major polyvinyl chloride pipe producers to fix prices, an Illinois federal court has been told....
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