Taxation With Representation: Latham, Matheson, S&C, Weil

By Zak Kostro ( July 31, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, DCC Energy PLC backs a takeover offer from investment firm KKR and Energy Capital Partners, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange acquires MarketAxess Holdings Inc., and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC buys professional services adviser CBIZ Inc....
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