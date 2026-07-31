Amazon Misled Buyers On Seafood Sustainability, Suit Claims

By Ben Adlin ( July 31, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Shoppers accused Amazon on Friday of overstating the sustainability of seafood sold under its Whole Foods Market brand and others, claiming in a proposed class action that the company uses "unqualified, unsupported, and at times untrue environmental and ecological representations" to trick buyers into paying more for the products....
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