Parents Sue Meta, TikTok, Others Over Children's Suicides

By Emily Field ( July 31, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Parents of four children who died by suicide after heavy use of social media platforms are suing Meta, Google, TikTok and others in Delaware state court alleging that they pushed features that promoted self-harm and stole their loved ones' childhoods....
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