Canva Can't Get Sanctions Order Against Patent Atty

By Theresa Schliep ( August 3, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in the Western District of Texas has declined Canva US Inc.'s bid for sanctions against patent attorney Isaac Rabicoff for bringing a suit over a file-sharing patent, saying Canva's arguments about Rabicoff's alleged litigiousness don't prove he was unreasonable in this case....
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