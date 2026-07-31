Toyota Dealer Says Body Shop's Bogus Claims Cost It $2M

By Julie Manganis ( July 31, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Toyota dealership claims in a lawsuit filed in state court on Friday that it was forced to pay back more than $2.1 million in fraudulent claims made under a program for vehicles with a paint defect, as a result of collusion between two employees and an auto body shop it had long worked with....
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