Bankrupt Swiss Rival Drops Expedia Antitrust Claims
By Matthew Perlman ( July 31, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A rival hotel booking website dropped its case in Washington federal court accusing Expedia of driving it out of business by using its control over Trivago to change the price comparison site's auction process for the placement of listings....
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