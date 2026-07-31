NJ Justices Reject Mass Tort Status For Debt Buyer Suits

By Carla Baranauckas ( July 31, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court denied borrowers' bid to consolidate 67 lawsuits accusing LVNV Funding LLC of attempting to collect consumer debts, finding that the debt‑collection actions do not fit the model of the large‑scale personal injury or product liability matters that typically warrant multicounty litigation....
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