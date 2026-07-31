Uniroyal Legacy Unit Files Ch. 11 To Handle Asbestos Claims

By Vince Sullivan ( July 31, 2026, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A legacy unit of defunct tire maker Uniroyal filed for Chapter 11 protection on Friday in New Jersey to address 35,000 asbestos injury claims and hand over administration of ongoing retiree benefit programs....
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