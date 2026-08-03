5th Circ. Blocks Challenge To Gun Prohibition Signage Rules

By Mike Curley ( August 3, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has thrown out a suit from a Unitarian church and a coffee shop challenging Texas law that requires specific signage to bar licensed gun owners from bringing their firearms inside, saying they've failed to show any injury, or how the court could redress an injury....
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