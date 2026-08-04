Tech Cos. Say FCC Must Keep Unlicensed Device Framework

By Nadia Dreid ( August 4, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The FCC plans to vote later this week to open up 200 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum for satellite use, but Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. think there are a few ways the agency could better "emphasize" its point that the current spectrum framework shouldn't be undermined....
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