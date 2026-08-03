Deutsche Bank Beats 2nd Circ. Case Over IS Banking Claims

By Sydney Price ( August 3, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank AG of facilitating the financing of the Islamic State group, saying that the families of three people killed by the terrorist group failed to sufficiently allege that the bank participated in a human trafficking venture....
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