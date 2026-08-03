7th Circ. Backs OB-GYN's 10-Year Healthcare Fraud Sentence
By Celeste Bott ( August 3, 2026, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a 10-year prison sentence for a former obstetrician-gynecologist over a multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme, saying the district judge made no clear error in applying an enhancement to her sentence for performing invasive and medically unnecessary procedures on patients without their informed consent....
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