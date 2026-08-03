DC Judge Sends CECOT Detainee's Tort Suit To Texas
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 3, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington determined Monday that a Venezuelan national who was deported from the U.S. to a mega-prison in El Salvador last year must pursue tort claims against the federal government in the Southern District of Texas....
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