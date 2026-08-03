Guitar Co.'s New Trial Request In Gibson TM Case Falls Flat

By Adam Lidgett ( August 3, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has backed a jury's finding that a Florida-based guitar-maker infringed Gibson Inc.'s trademarks on the shapes of some of its famous guitars, like the Flying V and Explorer, and upheld his order awarding Gibson $168,000....
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