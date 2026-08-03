Five Below Investors Win Class Cert. In Growth Potential Suit

By Gina Kim ( August 3, 2026, 11:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday certified an investor class action alleging Five Below and its executives overstated the company's growth prospects and its ability to curb inventory loss, finding the defendants did not rebut the presumption of reliance on the alleged misrepresentations....
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